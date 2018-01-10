Agenda set for 2018 Student Seminar

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Student Seminar is set for Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Marriott West, Madison (Middleton). Anchor/Reporter, Melinda Davenport, WISN-TV, Milwaukee will present the keynote address. Davenport is also featured on a panel in the morning and presents the annual “Student Awards for Excellence” during lunch. In addition, the four recipients of the WBA Foundation Scholarships will be introduced.

The seminar begins shortly after 9 a.m. with introductions and a brief orientation. Students choose from three of ten options during the morning. Alexander Crowe, News Director at WMDC-FM in Mayville; Maureen McCollum of Wisconsin Public Radio ”Morning Edition” Host; Lane Kimble, News Director, WJFW-TV, Rhinelander;

and Melinda Davenport look at “Radio and TV News Reporting.” Dave Black, WSUM Radio, Madison, facilitates a discussion of “Campus Radio Stations.” Chris Shofner, UW-Stevens Point, talks about “Campus TV Stations;” UW-Madison grad, Amy Hurwitz, National Sales Assistant, iHeartMedia, Greater Chicago Area; Don Vesely, General Manager, WMTV-TV, Madison, and Mike O’Brien, VP/GM, WCLO/WJVL, Janesville, talk about “Broadcast Sales and Marketing.” Bill Lueders and Christa Westerberg with the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council present participants with scenarios illustrating open records and open meetings issues, get feedback, and talk about what the media’s roles and rights are in those various situations during “Know Your Rights: Media and Open Government.” Dean Maytag, retired from WISN-TV, Milwaukee explains the website “Student Storytellers.” Bill Hubbard, UW-Green Bay, formerly WBAY-TV, Green Bay leads the “Broadcast Engineering” session, which concludes with a tour a remote broadcast truck. John Wilson, Online News Producer, Wisconsin Public Radio, and Pat Hastings, UW-Madison describe “What Makes a Good Podcast Session.” Joe Daguanno, and Krista Hatcher, 93.1 Jamz Morning Show, both from Mid-West Family Madison, and Justine Braun, Internet Director, WAOW-TV, Wausau discuss uses of “Social Media.”; Sports Play-by-Play and Reporting” will be outlined by Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director, WAOW-TV, Wausau and Turina Bakken, UW-Women’s Hockey Commentator.

Prior to lunch, two general sessions will run concurrently. The first explores how to “Get a Job” resume, interview, and follow-up with Mike O’Brien, Randall Davidson, UW-Oshkosh, and a human resources manager; the second is “Speed Networking,” featuring individual six minute “one-on-ones” with professionals in radio and TV news, production, sales, social media, and entertainment.

This outstanding program was made possible through the cooperation of the members of the WBA Education Committee and with the financial support of the WBA and the WBA Foundation.

AGENDA

Morning sessions: (Choose three)

Campus Radio Stations – – Dave Black, UW-Madison – Session 1 – Station managers and those interested in student radio leadership; Session 2 – Program directors and those in student radio programming.

Campus TV Stations – Chris Shofner, UW-Stevens Point – Session 3

Social Media – Justine Braun, Internet Director, WAOW-TV, Wausau; Joe Daguanno and Krista Hatcher, both from Mid-West Family Madison.

Sports Play-by-Play and Reporting – Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director, WAOW-TV, Wausau; Turina Bakken, Madison College, UW-Women’s Hockey;

Know Your Rights: Media and Open Government – Representatives of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council (FOIC) present participants with scenarios illustrating open records and open meetings issues, get feedback, and talk about what the media’s roles and rights are in those various situations. Bill Lueders and Christa Westerberg with the Wisconsin FOIC

Engineering – Bill Hubbard, UW-Green Bay and a tour of live truck;

Broadcast Sales and Marketing – UW-Madison grad, Amy Hurwitz, National Sales Assistant, iHeartMedia, Greater Chicago Area; General Manager WMTV-TV, Madison, Don Vesely; and VP/GM Mike O’Brien, WCLO/WJVL, Janesville

Radio and TV News Reporting – Alexander Crowe, News Director at WMDC-FM in Mayville, part of the Radio Plus cluster in Fond du lac.; Maureen McCollum of Wisconsin Public Radio ”Morning Edition” Host; Melinda Davenport, Morning Anchor, WISN 12 News, Milwaukee; and Lane Kimble, News Director, WJFW-TV, Rhinelander

What Makes a Good Podcasting Session – John Wilson, Online News Producer, Wisconsin Public Radio; Pat Hastings, UW-Madison (Session 1 and 2)

Student Storytellers – Dean Maytag, retired WISN-TV, Milwaukee (Session 3)

11:45 to 1:05pm Sessions: (Choose one of two)

Speed networking – Small group breakout session featuring advice from professionals in news, production, sales, entertainment, etc. Participants TBA

Get a Job – Resume, Interview and Follow-up– Mike O’Brien, Randall Davidson, UW-Oshkosh, and a Human Resources Manager

SCHEDULE

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.: Registration

9 a.m. – 9:05 a.m.: Introductions and Brief Orientation

9:10 a.m. – 9:55 a.m.: First Breakout Session (Student Chooses Three)

9:55 a.m. – 10 a.m.: Break

10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.: Second Breakout Session

10:45 a.m. -10:50 a.m.: Break

10:50 a.m. – 11:35 a.m.: Third Breakout Session

11:35 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.: Break

11:45 a.m. – 1:05 p.m. Final Sessions – (Choose one of two)

1:05 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Lunch; Keynote Address: Melinda Davenport, Morning Anchor at WISN-TV 12 News in Milwaukee; presentation of the WBA Foundation Scholarships and WBA Student Awards for Excellence.

2:30 p.m. – 2:40 p.m.: Wrap-Up and Door Prize Drawings