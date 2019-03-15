AG reporter retires after more than 40 years

An agricultural reporter from northeast Wisconsin is retiring after more than 40 years.

Mike Austin came to the Fox Valley in 1978 and began doing agricultural reports on both radio and TV in Green Bay. He served that last 17 years at WFRV-TV.

During his career Austin received numerous awards on the county, state, and national level from various farm organization and promotional groups. He has been recognized by UW-Extension, the State Association of Agricultural Educators, the Wisconsin FFA and 4-H organizations, the State Association of County Fairs and the Alice in Dairyland program.