500 coats collected during station drive

Milwaukee’s Jammin’ 98.3, WJMR-FM held its annual Stokes Coats Drive, sponsored by the Milwaukee County Office of Equity, at Southeast Sales Powersports on Dec. 15 and gathered more than 500 cold weather items.

Jammin’ On Air Personality and namesake of Stokes Coats, Earl Stokes, said, “We can always count on our listeners to come out and help those who need it in our community. We were happy to donate over 300 items locally to Repairers of the Breach in Milwaukee. We are so thankful for your support and donations.”