46 year veteran of WKBT-TV dies

Larry Johnson, a longtime colleague of employees at WKBT-TV in La Crosse, has died.

Johnson worked at WKBT for 46 years. He retired in 2014. Many will remember him as WKBT’s weatherman in the days long before computers came to dominate the weather department. He was also the voice of many announcements on WKBT over the years.

His colleagues at the station say the word most commonly associated with Johnson is “gentleman.”

Johnson died Tuesday. He was 78.

Remembering Larry Johnson from WKBT-News 8 on Vimeo.