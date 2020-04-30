4 Wisconsin House members back letter supporting PPP expansion

Four members of the Wisconsin Congressional delegation are getting behind a letter asking for the expansion of a Small Business Administration program to help broadcasters during the pandemic.

The letter, led in part by Wisconsin Representative Jim Sensenbrenner, asks House leadership to expand the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program to include those media companies with more than 500 employees. This expansion would help local broadcasters continue to fulfill their public service mission during this critical time.

Wisconsin representatives Mark Pocan (2nd District), Ron Kind (3rd District), and Glenn Grothman (6th District) joined Sensenbrenner on the letter.

A total of 126 members of Congress signed the letter.

WBA member radio and TV stations thank representatives Pocan, Kind, Sensenbrenner, and Grothman for their support.