30-year radio veteran leaves Madison PM shift

A 30-year radio veteran will end her afternoon drive shift on Magic 98 (WMGN-FM) in Madison to join her husband’s real estate business.

Sara Freeman will remain on Magic 98 on weekends after the transition at the end of the year.

Also, Jillene Kahn from WKTI-FM in Milwaukee will replace Magic 98’s noon-3 p.m. host Riana Bartell who resigned to move to Cleveland.

When Freeman leaves at the end of the year, Kahn will take the afternoon drive shift and Julie Jacobs from WJVL-FM in Janesville will rejoin Magic 98 to take the midday spot.