2023 WBA Awards rulebook available now

The 2023 WBA Awards for Excellence booklet is out and it includes some changes. Copies are in the mail, but you can also…

Here’s an update from Your WBA Awards Committee Co-Chairs:

On behalf of your WBA Awards Committee, we hope you’re having a great summer and have started to stash away potential entries for this year’s contest.

We’re coming off a very successful awards program this year and, if you were in attendance at the Marriott on May 6, you couldn’t help but note the enthusiasm by everyone in the ballroom that certainly matched or surpassed previous galas. The continued uptick in award contest entries, the increase in participating stations, and the packed to capacity ballroom would indicate we’re all happy to put the virtual awards program during the COVID years in the rear window.

Your WBA Awards Committee has met in person, through conference calls, and via email for ideas and suggestions to make our gala even better. In this brochure you’ll find….

Clarification on AI can be found in General Rules No. 4 as well as notes covering entry titles.

We’ve removed The Best Online Personality for News and Talk Radio out of the news specialty category. It’s still part of Station of The Year point tally but removed from News Operation of the Year for News and Talk radio stations.

We’ve removed Special Award Categories for this year.

We’ve clarified rules for compilation entries for Television and News and Talk Radio.

We’ve looked at the Best Significant Community Impact category and removed the minimum length and now require the entry to include a PDF description.

We’ve adjusted the time requirement on the Best Interview category to lift the maximum time from 10 minutes to 15 minutes.

Read the rules carefully for each category to minimize the chance that you’ll lose out on valuable points in the race for Station of the Year and News Operation of the Year.

Adjustments have also been made in point tabulation reviews so there’s more eyes on the system to assure the utmost in accuracy.

We’re holding the line on entry fees: $45 for television and $35 for radio

For some great contest entry organizational ideas take a moment to read Tim Bremel’s excellent article in the July/August issue of Wisconsin Broadcaster.

﻿

Finally, we’d like to recognize the committee members involved in planning the program and putting on the show. No one is afraid to speak their mind. They all contribute and do great work on behalf of our industry and the Awards Gala.

Lynn Bieritz

Tim Bremel

Nancy Douglas

Betsy Keefe

Jill Genter

Heather Reese

Heather Storm

Lindsay Wood Davis

We’re counting down the months and look forward to seeing all of you again for the big bash at the Madison Marriott West on May 4, 2024.

Sincerely,

Robert Kennedy & Tom Swigert

WBA Awards Committee Co-Chairs