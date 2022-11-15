2022 WBA Hall of Fame show available now

A half-hour program highlighting four 2022 WBA Hall of Fame inductees is available to view online and available for stations to air.

The program showcases the contributions of Joyce Garbaciak, Howard Gloede, Chris Bernier, and Gene Purcell.

View video in Vimeo.

The show is available to all WBA television stations, free of charge. It can start airing anytime and is suitable for airing during the holiday season and thereafter as a way to highlight the importance of broadcasting in Wisconsin and the achievements of this year’s inductees. Airing the video is an excellent way to promote and enhance the image of the broadcasting industry in Wisconsin.

Stations interested in getting the captioned video file should contact contact@wi-broadcasters.org or call the WBA office at 608-255-2600 for more information.

We’d like to thank a few WBA member stations for their generous contribution of equipment, personnel, and/or facilities used in production of the 2022 Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame programs. Those stations include: WMTV, Madison, Marquette University, Mid-West Family, WISN-TV, and Wisconsin Public Radio.

Additional thanks to:

Elizabeth Turner, Producer

Tucker Boyd, Hollingsworth Productions

Pete Calgaro, WMTV-TV

Mark Zoromski and Don Hertz, Marquette University

Jerad Clark, Mid-West Family Madison

Mid-West Family LaCrosse

Educational Communications Board (ECB-Wisconsin)

Jason Hunter, WISN-TV (Milwaukee)