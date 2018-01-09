2018 WBA Slate of Officers, Directors announced

As provided by WBA by-laws, Steve Wexler, E.W. Scripps Company, Milwaukee, the current WBA Vice Chair and Chair-Elect, will automatically be elevated to the position of Chair of the Board at the 2018 WBA General Membership meeting. The committee made the following nominations, which will be voted upon by the general membership during the WBA Winter Conference in January.

Officers

Vice Chair – Radio/Chair-Elect: Nancy Douglass, WLKG-FM, Lake Geneva

Vice Chair – TV: Steve Lavin, WBAY-TV, Green Bay

Treasurer: Chris Bernier, Radio Plus, Marinette/Fond du Lac

Secretary: Don Vesely, WMTV-TV, Madison

Two-Year Director Terms

Director (SE District): Chuck Sullivan, Entercom, Milwaukee

Director (SW District): Brian Burns, Morgan Murphy Media, Madison

Director (NE District): Michael Wright, Midwest Communications, Wausau

Director (NW District): Judson Beck, WLAX-TV/WEUX-TV, La Crosse/Eau Claire

The 2018 WBA Board of Directors will also include Dick Record, Family Radio, La Crosse, who will remain as ex-officio Past Chair.

Mid-term Directors not facing re-election include:

Director (SE District): Jan Wade, WISN-TV, Milwaukee

Director (SW District): Lupita Montoto, WLMV (LaMovida), Madison

Director (NE District): Juli Buehler, WLUK-TV, Green Bay

Director (NW District): Lynn Bieritz, Mid-West Family Broadcasting, Eau Claire

At-large Directors are appointed by the Board; the committee recommended the Board appoint Paul Cameron, WEMI/WEMY/WGNV/WSTM, Appleton in the event that Judson Beck is voted to his newly proposed seat.

At-large mid-term Directors not facing re-election include: Jeff Welton, Nautel (representing our Associate membership); Dave Edwards, WUWM-FM/Milwaukee Public Radio (representing non-commercial broadcasting); Mark Strachota, WDJT-TV/CBS/Telemundo, Milwaukee; Keith Bratel, iHeartMedia, Madison, and J.T. Koser, Koser Radio Group, Rice Lake Hayward.

In addition, Tom Walker, Mid-West Family Broadcasting, Madison, remains on the board as an ex-officio member, per his seat on the NAB Board, according to WBA bylaws.