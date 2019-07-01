2 photographers awarded Jowett Fellowship

Two television photographers working in Madison are the 2019 recipients of the Rick Jowett Fellowship.

Ethan Freel works at WKOW-TV in Madison. He was awarded $500 to join the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) and attend the NPPA’s week-long video workshop in Norman, Oklahoma. Freel said he has a passion and drive for storytelling and using storytelling to help others. He would like to someday make feature length documentaries.

Curt Lenz works at WMTV-TV in Madison. He was awarded $150 to enroll in a webinar series from the Poynter Institute about drone photography. Lenz said he wants to stay up-to-date with the latest technology and to grow his influence as a teacher.

The Rick Jowett Fellowship was established in 2017 by the WBA Foundation to support educational opportunities for photographers and videographers who work in media in Wisconsin. Recipients of the fellowship can use the grant for professional development in the areas of photography and videography.

Applicants can learn more and apply here:

https://www.wbafoundation.org/scholarships-grants/rick-jowett-fellowship/

The annual submission deadline is June 1.

Jowett grew up in a media family and spent his career in photography working for the Wausau Herald and WMTV-TV in Madison. Rick began working with the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in 1985 as the Association’s event photographer. He served graciously and unconditionally until his passing.