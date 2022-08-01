2 photographers awarded Jowett Fellowship

A television photographer working in Milwaukee and another working in La Crosse are the 2022 recipients of the Rick Jowett Fellowship.

Andrew Huggins works at WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee. He was awarded $1,000 to attend a NPPA workshop in Nashville and on a new drone. His career goal is to become an elite photographer. In his free time, he enjoy absorbing the work of cinematographers and black-and-white still photographers in hopes of using their techniques for storytelling through journalism.

Ethan Davis works at WXOW-TV in La Crosse. He was awarded $1,000 to attend the Poynter TV Power Reporting Academy. He’s interested in being a chief photographer and has a special interest in drone photography.

The Rick Jowett Fellowship was established in 2017 by the WBA Foundation to support educational opportunities for photographers and videographers who work in media in Wisconsin. Recipients of the fellowship can use the grant for professional development in the areas of photography and videography.

Applicants can learn more and apply here.

The annual submission deadline is June 1.

Jowett grew up in a media family and spent his career in photography working for the Wausau Herald and WMTV-TV in Madison. Rick began working with the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in 1985 as the Association’s event photographer. He served graciously and unconditionally until his passing.