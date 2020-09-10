2 photographers awarded Jowett Fellowship

A television photographer working in La Crosse and another working in Superior/Duluth are the 2020 recipients of the Rick Jowett Fellowship.

Justin Runberg works at WKBT-TV in La Crosse. He was awarded $1,000 to take classes to further his skills to make a greater impact on the communities he covers. He said he was motivated at a young age to work with cameras, and he aspires to work for National Geographic, Animal Planet, or even with the BBC for the Planet Earth series.

Wyatt Buckner works at KBJR-TV in Superior/Duluth. He was awarded $1,000 to attend the National Press Photographers Association boot camp in 2021. Buckner said it will be a great opportunity to take his skills to the next level with hands on training and with the best visual storytellers.

The Rick Jowett Fellowship was established in 2017 by the WBA Foundation to support educational opportunities for photographers and videographers who work in media in Wisconsin. Recipients of the fellowship can use the grant for professional development in the areas of photography and videography.

The annual submission deadline is June 1.

Jowett grew up in a media family and spent his career in photography working for the Wausau Herald and WMTV-TV in Madison. Rick began working with the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in 1985 as the Association’s event photographer. He served graciously and unconditionally until his passing.