2 new members named to Young Professionals Committee

The WBA’s Young Professional Committee is welcoming two new members from different parts of the state.

Kristen Shill is the News Director at WQOW-TV in Eau Claire. She began her career there in 2013 as an intern and has since held numerous titles: audio board operator, multimedia journalist, evening producer, assignment manager, and assistant news director. She was named news director in April 2019.

Shawni Smith is the Director of Marketing at Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, which is comprised of four radio stations: ESPN Milwaukee (94.5 ESPN and 540 ESPN), Newsradio 620 WTMJ, and 101.7 The Truth. She also manages the Tundra Trio houses, three rental properties in Green Bay, and the Wisconsin Sports Awards. She oversees the stations’ marketing strategy and initiatives. Last year, Shawni was recognized as one of Radio Ink’s 30 and Under Superstars.

Shill and Smith will join the committee as it continues work on its mentorship program, The Toolbox, its monthly newsletter, and numerous other initiatives to help young professionals in broadcasting.