2 engineers awarded ‘Engineering Fellowship Grants’

Two Wisconsin broadcasting engineers have been awarded $500 Engineering Fellowship Grants from the WBA Foundation.

Christian Hoyer was a broadcast engineer for WEAU-TV in Eau Claire and is moving to fellow Gray station, WMTV-TV in Madison. He’s pursuing Cisco IT certifications to further his career.

Andy Olson is an engineer at WISC-TV in Madison. He’s using the grant to attend a Rohde and Schwarz series transmitter course.

The grant is currently funded through donations made in the name of WBA Hall of Fame engineer Terry Baun.

Congratulations to Christian and Andy!