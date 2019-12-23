10,000 coats collected for Milwaukee area children

A Milwaukee TV station expects to deliver more than 10,000 coats to local children after its 35th annual Coats for Kids campaign.

FOX6 (WITI-TV) held a month-long coat drive with a one-day finale event in Waukesha. For the second consecutive year, the station also partnered with Operation Warm to collect money to purchase new coats. They raised nearly $35,000.

“The goal is to get as many coats in the hands of those who need them as possible,” FOX6 President and General Manager Chuck Steinmetz said. “Adding a phone bank to the collection efforts means that those who want to give but don’t have a coat to donate can still help. Our viewers again showed their generosity with their donations.”

The event has delivered hundreds of thousands of coats to local families over 35 years.