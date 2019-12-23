Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

10,000 coats collected for Milwaukee area children

Published December 23, 2019

A Milwaukee TV station expects to deliver more than 10,000 coats to local children after its 35th annual Coats for Kids campaign.

FOX6 (WITI-TV) held a month-long coat drive with a one-day finale event in Waukesha. For the second consecutive year, the station also partnered with Operation Warm to collect money to purchase new coats. They raised nearly $35,000.

“The goal is to get as many coats in the hands of those who need them as possible,” FOX6 President and General Manager Chuck Steinmetz said. “Adding a phone bank to the collection efforts means that those who want to give but don’t have a coat to donate can still help. Our viewers again showed their generosity with their donations.”  

The event has delivered hundreds of thousands of coats to local families over 35 years.  

Posted in In the News
Members Only
Search
Download the WBA “MemberPlus” App

72guard-Logo_300x250

BannerAds-StationsMoving_AntennaPlanToRescan_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250