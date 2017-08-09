Wisconsin Lutheran College grad sends thanks for grant

WBA Foundation,

Thank you so much for your recent gift of $1,200 to Wisconsin Lutheran College.

Your support for the college is most appreciated and helps prepare Warriors for lives of Christian leadership throughout the world. One of these Warriors is Sandra (Piepenbrink) Parker ’98, a business major, who now lives in England and is a senior product manager with the current telecommunications provider for the United Kingdom.

Sandra shares how her WLC experience prepared her for her current role: “God knew the plan that He had for me, and He knew that WLC was where I needed to go to make His plan a reality. WLC fostered the ability to try lots of different things. There were opportunities to help organize events and keep committees and organizations delivering. My first job out of college was working as a volunteer in Bulgaria for WELS Kingdom Workers. Had I not gone to Bulgaria, I may not have met my husband, I may not ever have contemplated being a product manager, and I wouldn’t be living in the UK. My entire path could only have happened because of WLC.”

Thank you again for sharing your gifts to help prepare Christian leaders like Sandra who impact our world on a daily basis. If you have any questions, or I can be of service to you, feel free to contact me.

Richard T. Mannisto

Vice President of Development

Wisconsin Lutheran College