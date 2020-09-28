YP Corner: Starting a side hustle

A 2019 Fortune article stated 49 percent of Americans under 35 have a ‘side hustle’. Photography, videography and DJ services seem to be the most popular among young broadcasters, according to an unscientific poll I’ve conducted. It makes sense given most broadcasters already have those skill sets.

As someone who previously had a photography business for several years, it’s crucial to make your hustle legitimate.

The most important way to do this is to manage and track your expenses and income. You really don’t want to get audited because you failed to claim $400. Wave Apps, waveapps.com, is free financial tracking software for small businesses. It allows you to record income, expenses, send invoices and accept credit card payments for a small fee. Honestly, you guys, I cannot believe it’s free.

The second amazing service for entrepreneurs is SideLine. It is an app that adds a second phone line (separate phone number) to your existing phone.

It’s not free, about $100 a year if you sign up for 12 months. You can send and receive texts, set up a separate voicemail and call customers from the other phone number.

Do you have a question about starting a small business? Reach out and I’ll do my best to answer your questions.

Heather Poltrock, WSAW-TV

heather.poltrock@wsaw.com