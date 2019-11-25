YP Corner: Not enough hours in the day?

In the media industry, we tend to wear multiple hats- from marketing to on-air, the list goes on and on. With so much of the day dedicated to other things, how do you find time to improve yourself? Doing a good job is incredibly important, not only for the company but for your career growth as well. With that being said, it is easy to lose yourself in your work. I am here to tell you that the growing doesn’t just happen on the clock. Investing a little time in personal development can take your professional and personal life to the next level. It can also help you find productive outlets to manage little time and high stress that comes with any job.

Here are some tips and suggestions for unlocking your full potential:

Listen to podcasts!!

I love to listen to podcasts when I travel for work or any distance longer than 30 minutes. Sometimes I turn them on when I cook dinner and even listen to them before I go to bed. Everyone has their own taste in podcasts so you may have to dig a little until you find one you connect with. Here are some great personal development podcasts to help you explore your passions, unlock your full potential, perform to your highest potential, learn to communicate more effectively, and become more productive.

Ten Percent Happier with Dan Harris

Art of Charm (originally for men however great for any gender now)

The Marie Forleo Podcast

Style Your Mind by Cara Alwill Leyba (geared towards women)

Pursuit With Purpose Podcast by Melyssa Griffin

The School of Greatness by Lewis Howes

The Tony Robbins Podcast

Spend Time Reading

Read!! This is something I wish I had more time to do. You don’t need to read for hours, just 15 minutes before you go to sleep or after you wake up in the morning can go a long way. Reading is a great way to not only feed your mind but to disconnect from the devices we depend on during our work hours. Here are some great books to get you started!

Everything is Figureoutable by Marie Forleo

The No Complaining Rule by Jon Gordon

The Slight Edge by Jeff Olson

Start With Why by Simon Sinek

The Start-up of You by Hoffman and Casnocha

The Latte Factor by David Bach

The Happiness Advantage by Shawn Achor

Sell or Be Sold by Grant Cardone

How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie

Wake up 15-30 minutes earlier than normal (doesn’t have to be every day of the week!)

Make sure you plan and go to bed a little earlier so you are still rested. Here are some suggestions on using that extra time:

Reflect on your day with a cup of coffee/tea

Just sit and wake up

Fill out a journal/Make a gratitude list

Write a to do list

Read

Make a healthy breakfast

When our minds are clear and ready to focus, we can take on the day more productively. At least five minutes of personal development a day will help you stay motivated and on top of your game. Try any or all of these for a month and I bet you will feel a difference! We can’t take care of others if we don’t take care and work on ourselves first!