Y106.5 airs new morning show

A radio station in Stevens Point/Wausau is launching a new morning show.

Today’s Best Country, Y106.5 (WYTE) current Morning Show Host, Big Red (Larry Wnorowski), is teaming up with recently hired Daina Schnese for “The Y106.5 Wake-up Call with Big Red and Dana.”

“I could not be more excited to put my radio experience to work in my home state of Wisconsin.” Dana said. “I look forward to bringing new insights, laughs, and my own unique style to the great listeners on Y106.5 every weekday morning.”

“Dana brings the experience of working with multiple formats to Y106.5,” Big Red said. “She is a smart, successful professional, and her infectious smile is sure to light up mornings for our listeners.”

Operations & Brands Manager Travis Place said, “Big Red and Dana are a dynamic team, and they will continue to grow the Y106.5 brand throughout our listening area with new features, a few old favorites, and guaranteed fun for everyone.”

The Y106.5 Wake-up Call with Big Red and Dana debuted today.

NRG Media owns and operates four FM stations in the Wausau/Stevens Point market, including WBCV, WGLX, WHTQ and WYTE.