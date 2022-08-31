WSAW-TV names digital sales manager

WSAW NewsChannel 7 has named Gunnar Tessmer as Digital Sales Manager.

“I am thrilled to step into the Digital Sales Manager role for WSAW,” Tessmer said. “I look forward to working with our team to provide strategic, sensible and valuable television and digital marketing solutions that drive results for new and existing clients.”

Tessmer previously served five years as an account executive at WSAW before assuming this new role.

“North central Wisconsin is my home, and I can’t wait to continue establishing relationships with our local businesses, and most importantly, helping them grow,” he said.