WORT remembers dedicated volunteer

Madison community radio station WORT is remembering a dedicated volunteer who died Dec. 1.

Kathy Hoveland was a deeply involved and enthusiastic volunteer at WORT. Station staff said she brightened everyone’s day during her receptionist shifts, sharing acerbic wit and quips while ensuring all guests to the station felt welcome.

Hoveland served on WORT’s Events Committee and worked numerous events on behalf of the station. Hoveland later served on the WORT Board of Directors from 2017 to 2020.

In 2017, Hoveland was also honored as a “Backyard Hero” by the Community Shares of Wisconsin. She was honored, in part, for being “a great ambassador for the station,” and doing “whatever it takes to create a positive experience at the station.”

According to her obituary, there will be no funeral, but a private memorial will be held later in Madison.

Donations in her name can be made to WORT 89.9 Community Radio.