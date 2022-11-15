Wexler transitions from management to training for GKB

Steve Wexler, vice president and market manager for Good Karma Brands – Milwaukee, is wrapping up his 35-year management career and transition into a coaching and development role at the company. The announcement was made today by Craig Karmazin, founder and CEO at Good Karma Brands.

“We are appreciative and grateful Steve “Wex” joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through a time of significant growth and transition,” Karmazin said. “His passion for local news and his community-focused approach to broadcasting and media led the team through a pandemic, the launch of a new station, and award-winning coverage of so many significant moments of the past several years. We’re looking forward to continuing to learn from his knowledge and leadership expertise as he moves into a coaching role within the GKB Home Office.”

Good Karma Brands Executive Vice President Emily Dillinger will assume the role of interim market manager for GKB’s three stations in Milwaukee: 101.7 The Truth, ESPN Milwaukee, and Newsradio 620 WTMJ.

“I’m looking forward to tapping into my experiences and many lessons learned to help our content, sales and management teammates continue to grow their skills and knowledge,” Wexler said. “I’m very grateful to Craig for the opportunity to do what I do best and what I enjoy most which is spending time coaching and developing our team.”

Wexler led the sale of the 36-station, 8-market Scripps Radio Group in late 2018 to several broadcast companies, including GKB in Milwaukee, where he assumed the role of market manager in 2019. He began his broadcast career at WTMJ in Milwaukee as an intern and has been an on-air personality, program manager, and radio and television general manager before running the radio division for Journal Communications, which merged with Scripps in 2018.

“This is a great fit for me, and I can’t wait to get started,” Wexler said. “We are blessed with an amazing team, and I look forward to contributing to our success.”