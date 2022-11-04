Weekly Radio Addresses tout voting, public safety

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are about voting and public safety. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Rep. Gary Hebl explains the necessity of voting in the upcoming midterm elections.

The Sun Prairie Dem addressed Wisconsin’s history of civic engagement to preserve democracy and communities, and to bridge the differences between us. He urged all Wisconsinites to vote on Election Day, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“I know I speak for all my Democratic colleagues in the Legislature when I say we want you to vote, no matter who you plan to vote for,” he says. “Our democracy depends on the participation and consent of the people. Your vote will help determine our future on such critical issues as funding our public schools, protecting reproductive rights and decriminalizing marijuana.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/221103weeklydemaddress

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Pat Testin explains the need for an end to liberal prison parole policies to protect public safety.

The Stevens Point senator says he’ll never forget a Milwaukee visit earlier this year when he saw the victim of a homicide. He also touts his work with law enforcement on bills and his ride-a-longs with police.

He said nearly 20 percent of those in Milwaukee County suspected of attempting or committing murder were out on bond for a separate felony charge.

“Some might say that’s just how the system works. I say it’s a system that doesn’t work,” he says. “That’s why my Republican colleagues and I have offered legislation that would make it harder for dangerous people to buy the opportunity to strike again. Everyone should feel safe in their community.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/221103weeklygopaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/