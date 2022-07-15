Weekly Radio Addresses tout rural broadband, study committees

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are focused on rural broadband and numerous other issues being studied by lawmakers this summer. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Rep. Beth Meyers praises Gov. Tony Evers’ spending to expand rural broadband internet.

The Bayfield Dem slams former GOP Gov. Scott Walker for returning federal stimulus funds he could have used to expand broadband access. She adds Evers has spent millions of dollars to expand high speed internet for rural Wisconsin homes and businesses.

“While Republicans refused opportunity after opportunity to make meaningful investments in broadband access, my Democratic colleagues and I have worked with Governor Evers to fight and to bring this basic necessity to every corner of our state,” she says.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220715demaddress/

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Dan Feyen touts the work of legislative study committees throughout the summer.

The Fond du Lac Republican says the committees will work on issues such as increasing employment opportunities for formerly incarcerated people and improving occupational licensing standards. His committee will work on addressing barriers that prevent school districts from sharing administrative and other services.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the recommendations from each committee later this year so we can hit the grounding running with legislation when session picks up again this winter,” he says.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220715gopaddress/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/