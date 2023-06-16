Weekly Radio Addresses tout budget, tourism

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are touting the state budget and tourism. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Rep. Jessie Rodriguez touts the Republican-led budget committee’s $1 billion education investment.



The Oak Creek Republican calls the move a historic investment in K-12 education to make sure schools are getting the resources they need to teach kids. She also talks about how much money is going toward special education, mental health and literacy programs.



She also touts “steps to close the funding gap between choice and public school students.”



“Legislative Republicans believe every child is entitled to a quality education, regardless of where they live or where they choose to go to school,” she says.



“Our education package provides nearly 280 million dollars in additional funding for choice and charter students to bring them closer to public school district funding levels and ensure parents have the options available to pick the best educational environment for their child.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/weekly-gop-radio-address-rep-rodriguez-on-historic-education-investments



— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers celebrates a record-breaking year for Wisconsin tourism.



The Dem governor touts the $23.7 billion economic impact Wisconsin’s tourism industry made last year, which beat the previous 2019 record of $22.2 billion. He also says every one of the state’s 72 counties saw year-after-year economic growth, noting the industry generated $1.5 billion in state and local tax revenue.



He also touts his budget, saying it would have made “several strategic investments that would’ve helped Wisconsin tourism grow even bigger” compared to what Republicans have approved.



“​​While we didn’t get everything we wanted in our budget, I’m committed to keep supporting Wisconsin tourism to ensure it continues to break records,” he adds.



“And we’re excited to see new investments in promotion and opportunity attraction and in marketing that will surely be put to good use. It’s clear that this industry and our Department of Tourism are a powerhouse of economic development and prosperity in our state.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/weekly-dem-radio-address-gov-evers-celebrates-record-breaking-year-for-wisconsin-tourismweekly-dem-radio-address-gov-evers

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/