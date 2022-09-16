Weekly Radio Addresses talk about gas taxes, Main Street businesses

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss a gas tax holiday and helping Main Street businesses. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Dan Feyen says the gas tax holiday is an election year gimmick.

The Fond du Lac Republican blasts Gov. Tony Evers for what he says is “gaslighting” the public by pitching a gas tax holiday by temporarily suspending the state’s tax on gasoline. Feyen also criticizes Evers for previously including a gas tax increase in his budget proposals.

“Energy independence is the only way to bring down prices at the pump. Suspending road funding and further delaying significant projects across the state is not the answer. A gas tax holiday is nothing more than an election year gimmick for a governor worried about getting reelected.”

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220915gopaddress

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Rep. Gary Hebl touts Evers’ Main Street Bounceback Grant Program.

The Sun Prairie Dem says Evers additional investments in the program this week will help small businesses and nonprofits across the state stay open. Hebl also touts Wisconsin’s record low unemployment rate and many new businesses opening. He also says his “Republican colleagues didn’t want to take the federal pandemic recovery funding.

“But Gov. Tony Evers knew that these funds would help us bounce back from the pandemic,” Hebl adds. “This week Governor Evers announced another $25 million investment in the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, ensuring that funding will be available to help another 4,000 small businesses and nonprofits on top of those businesses he already helped.”

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220915demaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/