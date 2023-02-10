Weekly Radio Addresses take on free speech, child care

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol touch on free speech and child care. lawmakers….. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Rep. Dave Murphy says he wants the UW System to be the best at protecting free speech.



The Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities chair in discussing the results of the UW System’s free speech survey says students don’t feel there’s a diversity of ideas on campus. He adds a diversity of ideas is important, and the system needs to serve “not only students, but also taxpayers, tuition payers and Wisconsin employers.”



“Diversity of ideas needs to be as important as diversity of demographics,” the Greenville Republican says. “In the end, a free speech policy at a university should not just be a piece of paper, it should be a practice. It needs to be lived.”



— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Sen. Melissa Agard praises Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to spend an additional $340 million on the Child Care Counts program.



The Senate minority leader says the program helps fund thousands of child care centers around Wisconsin, and many will face a fiscal cliff when certain federal funding runs out at year’s end. She also says Republicans will need to act to include funding for child care to help families in need during the budget process.



“Inaction by Republicans will severely hurt businesses, limiting the number of workers available,” the Madison Dem says. “Once again, Governor Evers and Democrats are stepping up for our kids and families to find solutions to our workforce crisis.”



