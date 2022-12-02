Weekly Radio Addresses promote shopping local, funding for local governments

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol promote the importance of shopping local for the holidays and discuss importance of shared revenue for local governments. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Dan Feyen tells listeners to shop at small local businesses to help improve Wisconsin communities.



The Fond du Lac senator says small businesses make up the vast majority of Wisconsin businesses and employ roughly half of all workers in the state. He also touts his work chairing the Economic and Workforce Development Committee to expand opportunities for businesses.



“Last weekend, we celebrated Small Business Saturday, but shopping small isn’t just a once-a-year occasion,” he says. “When you shop small, the money you spend helps our neighbors, and every dollar goes right back into making Wisconsin communities great places to live.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/221201gopaddress



— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard blasts Republicans for cutting shared revenue for local governments.



The Madison Dem says local governments rely heavily on shared revenue to fund public services such as police, fire and EMS. She adds funding those services shouldn’t be a partisan issue.



“Ensuring the public’s safety should be a top priority for every lawmaker. Gov. Evers has already announced that he would use a portion of the state’s $6.6 billion surplus to provide local governments with the resources they need,” she says. “This should not be a Republican or Democrat issue.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/221201demaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/