Weekly Radio Addresses lay out state budget priorities

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin Capitol are focused on the next state budget. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers touts his new budget supporting the workforce, the economy and backing families.



In his third biennial budget message Wednesday, the guv discussed his plan to deliver a 10 percent tax cut for the middle class and $1.2 billion in tax relief for working families to keep up with inflation. Evers also said he plans to expand access to child care through the Wisconsin Paid Family Leave Program.



“I promise you this: in this budget, there’s more that unites us than divides us,” he said. “These aren’t Republican or Democratic priorities–they’re Wisconsin priorities, areas where we should be able to find common ground.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230217demaddress



— In this week’s Republican radio address, Rep. Mark Born, the budget committee co-chair, promotes state Republicans’ goal to responsibly and effectively invest taxpayer dollars in the budget.



The Beaver Dam Republican condemned Evers’ budget plan, saying it didn’t focus on fixing existing problems in state agencies. Born said Republicans want to invest money in criminal justice, education and workforce development.



“We will look for sustainable solutions that provide our local governments with more resources while encouraging innovation at the local level,” he said. “Republicans will craft a budget that works for all Wisconsinites.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230217gopaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/