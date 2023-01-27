Weekly Radio Addresses highlight proposals to support working, rural families

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin Capitol are about supporting working and rural families. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers talks about his plan to support Wisconsin’s workforce and working families.



The Dem guv highlights many of his proposals originally made in his fifth State of the State address earlier this week. Those include $100 million toward long-term solutions to the state’s workforce shortage and $30 million in tax relief under an expanded Child and Dependent Care Credit.



“We have a lot of work to do ahead of us, but there is also much opportunity to continue doing the right thing for our workforce, economy, and kids and families across our state,” he says. “And I know that together we will. Thank you.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230127demaddress



— In this week’s Republican radio address, state Sen. Romaine Quinn pledges to support rural Wisconsinites’ priorities.



The senator from Cameron says his constituents in the far northern rural 25th Senate District have been asking for support in mental health, education, road construction, emergency medical services and public safety. He adds shared revenue for smaller, rural communities “has not kept pace with their needs.”



“I am looking forward to working with my colleagues to address these issues and secure new sources of state support for my northern neighbors,” the Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry Committee chair said. “They expect the same level of basic services as everyone else in the state, and I’ll be working hard this session to ensure they receive it.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230126gopaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/