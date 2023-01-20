Weekly Radio Addresses highlight mental health, abortion access

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are all about mental health and access to abortion. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Jesse James takes pride in the Senate dedicating a committee to mental health this session.



The chair of the new Mental Health, Substance Abuse, and Children and Families Committee says he was happy to hear Dem Gov. Tony Evers and GOP Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu want more mental health resource funding. James, who also serves as a Cadott police officer, says mental health “goes beyond us passing bills.”



“We can all take part by simply checking in with each other,” he adds. “By that, I mean if you have something you are struggling with, you need to spill your guts and share it with someone.



“Don’t walk alone, and check in with those you love and make sure they know that they’re not alone. Ask tough questions.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230119gopaddress



— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Sen. Melissa Agard blasts Republican lawmakers for what she calls a refusal to enact abortion-related legislation.



The Senate minority leader notes Sunday is the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision that federally protected the right to abortions before the court struck down those protections in Dobbs v. Jackson last year. That date should be commemorated, not memorialized, she adds.



She says Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban “is contrary to current medical standards and is not reflective of the will of Wisconsinites.”



“Legislative Republicans’ continued refusal to enact legislation that honors individual liberties and respects the medical privacy of women is appalling,” she says. “Abortion care is health care.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230119demaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/