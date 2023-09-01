Weekly Radio Addresses highlight back to school, Wisconsin’s workforce

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol highlight back to school and Wisconsin’s workforce. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Gov. Tony Evers celebrates back-to-school season in this week’s Democratic radio address.



He extends support to educators, staff and administrators. The former science teacher and state superintendent urges school workers to spend the upcoming year empowering and inspiring the students.



“Each school year presents a new opportunity for educators and students alike to grow, to learn and to create new connections,” he says.



Evers also encourages students to challenge themselves, try new things and have fun.



“My advice to all of you is this: make the most of it,” Evers says. “You only get to be a fourth grader, an eighth grader, or a senior once. And if you’re an educator, you’ll only have this group of kids once.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230901demaddress/



— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Patrick Testin emphasizes the importance of bolstering Wisconsin’s workforce.



The Stevens Point Republican says Wisconsin could do better to improve its tax climate, which he argues is driving workers away from the state.



He notes Gov. Tony Evers vetoed most of the $3.5 billion in tax cuts Republicans included in the budget they sent the governor. Assembly Republicans have since proposed a $2.9 billion tax cut plan, which he doesn’t mention in the address.



Testin argues states with higher taxes are losing population to states with low or no income tax.



“We won’t let the story end there,” he says. “My colleagues and I will continue to push for a tax cut that will help the middle class, give small business owners a break, and make our state more attractive for workers seeking a new opportunity.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230901gopaddress/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/