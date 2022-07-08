Weekly Radio Addresses highlight abortion, elections

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss abortion and the upcoming elections. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Julian Bradley says overturning Roe v. Wade is crucial for Wisconsin children, pro-life advocates and society.

The Franklin Republican emphasizes the importance of protecting the lives of the unborn and helping their families succeed. He adds pregnancy resource centers make a difference in communities by providing valuable resources and counseling for women.

“Wisconsin Republicans will continue to advocate for opportunities for kids and families to succeed long after birth,” Bradley says. “From ensuring access to a quality education to creating a strong economy, we are working to ensure every child is given a chance at a bright future.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220708gopaddress/

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Sen. Melissa Agard notes that the August primary is only four weeks away.

The Madison Dem cites a recent Marquette poll illustrating only 38 percent of Wisconsinites approve of the Republican-led state Legislature. She explains that despite widespread public support throughout Wisconsin, Republicans still refuse to expand Medicaid, fully fund public schools, legalize marijuana, pass gun safety legislation and create long-term transportation funding solutions.

“Unfair maps passed in 2011 have insulated the Republican legislators from any accountability to the voters,” says Agard. “They simply don’t have to listen to you, and they’ll still be elected.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220708demaddress/

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/