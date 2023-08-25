Weekly Radio Addresses focused on transportation, agriculture

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are focused on transportation and agriculture. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, state Rep. Karen Hurd highlights investments made to improve transportation in Wisconsin.



The Fall Creek Republican praises the $1.5 billion in new funding for transportation in the recently passed budget. Specifically, Hurd points out the $130 million more for local road aid and $10 million more for highway rehabilitation than Gov. Tony Evers proposed. She also said the GOP budget bonds $8 million less than Evers proposed.



“That is a win-win, borrowing less money and doing more for transportation with the money we have,” she says.



Included in the budget is a 2 percent per year increase in funding for general transportation aids and a 4 percent increase per year in the local road improvement program. This funding is in conjunction with the creation of the new Agricultural Road Improvement Program.



“Overall, we have passed a great budget for our transportation in the state of Wisconsin,” Hurd says.



— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers lauds budget provisions intended to support Wisconsin’s agricultural industry.



The Dem governor says he’s signed legislation and supported initiatives to aid the long-term development of the agriculture industry in Wisconsin. Now, that work is continuing with $100 million in the budget directed to the Wisconsin Farm Support Program to support farmers across the state.



“Supporting Wisconsin’s farmers is part of our DNA,” he says. “And we’ll keep working to support our farmers, our agricultural industries, and our rural communities that have been the backbone of our state and our economy for generations.”



The budget additionally includes $1 million annually to increase the value of Wisconsin exports by 2026, as well as funding to augment mental health assistance programming for farmers.



“Wisconsin’s agricultural industry is core to our culture, heritage and economy,” Evers says. “It’s our past and our present, and it will be critical for our future, too.”



