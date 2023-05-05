Weekly Radio Addresses focused on mental health, state budget

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are focused on mental health and the state budget. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers highlights Mental Health Awareness Month.



Evers touts his $270 million budget proposal to continue the “Get Kids Ahead” initiative. He argues mental health is a burgeoning crisis in Wisconsin and touts his $500 million budget proposal to fund mental health access. The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee stripped both proposals out of their version of the budget as they reverted to current law to begin building the document.



“Folks, we cannot look back years from now and wonder whether we should’ve done more and sooner to take good care of our mental health,” Evers says.



“And if you are struggling, please know that help is available,” he adds.



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230504demaddress



— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Mary Felzkowski talks about building the state budget.



The Irma Republican explains the budget process from stakeholders expressing their fiscal needs to Gov. Tony Evers, to reviewing Evers’ budget, receiving public feedback and discussing the merits’ of the governor’s proposal.



“Looking to the future, the Joint Finance Committee will begin to vote on budget provisions, taking into account the feedback constituents have given,” she says. “We look forward to crafting another responsible state budget that addresses the needs of Wisconsin, while maintaining a bright fiscal future.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230504gopaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/