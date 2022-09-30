Weekly Radio Addresses focused on election reform

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are focused on the topic of election reform. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Sen. Melissa Agard blasts Republicans for signaling they won’t take up Gov. Tony Evers’ ballot initiative proposal.

The Madison Dem touts the phrase on the ceiling of the governor’s ceiling, “The will of the people is the law of the land.” She adds other states give voters the ability to adopt or repeal state laws through referendums, and Evers wants Wisconsinites to have that power too.

“This would allow people to have a direct say on issues that are overwhelmingly popular but the Republican-controlled Legislature refuses to take up. Policies like reproductive freedom and marijuana legalization,” she says. “Republicans may give lip service to the ideals of our democracy, but when it comes down to it, they don’t really support your right to live your life the way you see fit.”

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Kathleen Bernier slams Evers for vetoing several election bills her committee passed.

The Chippewa Falls chair of the Senate Elections Committee says Evers has vetoed many elections bills she believes would have made Wisconsin elections more secure without making it harder to vote. Bills her committee passed would have barred outside money in elections and changed indefinitely confined absentee voting.

“Sadly, however, the governor made a political calculation that he was going to call all election bills ‘voter suppression,'” she says. “Most if not all of these veto messages, indicate a lack of understanding of the electoral process. These bills need to come back next session, so either the governor needs to change his mind about the importance of secure elections, or we need to change the governor.”

