Weekly Radio Addresses focused on dairy industry

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are about supporting dairy in Wisconsin. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers kicks off National Dairy Month by visiting dairy farms, processors and others, and touting state investments in the dairy industry.



Evers says he’s proud to support the dairy industry with increased investments in the Dairy Processor Grant Program and others aimed at increasing dairy exports. The Plymouth native also recalls his hometown is the “Cheese Capitol of the World” and noted his duties in one of his first jobs included scraping mold off of cheese.



“Wisconsin’s dairy industry is our past and our present, and it will be a key part of our future,” he says. “So, whether it’s a fried or fresh cheese curd, custard or ice cream, chocolate milk or regular milk, this Dairy Month, join me in supporting Wisconsin’s dairy farmers and producers and all that makes Wisconsin, Wisconsin.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230601demaddress





— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Patrick Testin touts the Joint Finance Committee’s decision to direct more funds toward grants for the dairy industry and environmental stewardship.



The Stevens Point Republican argues that more money toward supply chain-related grants to areas such as meat and dairy processing, and watershed protection will help Wisconsin’s farmers boost the economy. Increasing dam safety, flooding control and clean well investments is also important, he adds.



“Our farmers do a lot to drive our state’s economy – and June presents us with unique and fun ways to show our appreciation,” he says. “I know I’ll be attending several county dairy breakfasts, and I’d encourage everyone listening to do the same.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230601gopaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/