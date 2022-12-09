Weekly Radio Addresses discuss taxes, supporting veterans

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss taxes and supporting veterans. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s GOP radio address, Joint Finance Committee Co-chair Rep. Mark Born addresses decreasing Wisconsinites’ tax burden in the upcoming legislative budget.



The Beaver Dam Republican notes JFC will begin working on the next state budget in the first half of the year, with a goal of further reducing taxes. He said Republican tax cuts have saved the state over $21 billion so far.



Despite this, he says there is much work to be done to help Wisconsinites in the future.



“With a surplus of over $6 billion–due, in part, to higher sales tax collections–we will be sure to return more of your hard-earned dollars back to you,” he promised. “All the while, we will keep investing our priorities like roads, broadband expansion, healthcare and schools.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/221208gopaddress



— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Rep. Deb Andraca touts Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to support veterans and their families.



The Whitefish Bay Democrat discussed her service on Evers’ Blue Ribbon Commission on Veteran Opportunity, which was made up of advocates, military community leaders, and veterans and their families. The committee’s recommendations led to Evers starting a veterans rental assistance program to decrease veteran housing insecurity and homelessness.



“We must keep working to ensure our veterans have access to affordable housing, mental health services, and the education and skills training they need to be successful when they return to civilian life,” he said. “We’re proud these funds are on their way to support our dedicated service men and women across the state.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/221208demaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/