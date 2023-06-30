Weekly Radio Addresses discuss tax cuts, affordable housing

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are about tax cuts and affordable housing. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Rep. Terry Katsma touts what Republicans are calling historic tax cuts in the budget.



The Oostburg Republican talks about the $3.5 billion income tax cut the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee included in its budget bill, which the Legislature has sent to Gov. Tony Evers. He adds the cuts overall amount to a $537 tax burden reduction per filer, saying the bill also provides over $600 million in property tax relief.



“Whether it’s supporting local taxpayers through targeted property tax relief, or the elimination of the burdensome personal property tax for our businesses across the state, we remain committed to returning more of your money back to you,” he says.

“Wisconsin Republicans believe that individuals know how to spend their own money better than Madison bureaucrats do. We are returning that money to you–all $4.4 billion of it!”



— In this week’s Democratic radio address: Gov. Tony Evers touts the five bipartisan affordable housing bills he recently signed into law.



Evers says the affordable housing shortage is one of the biggest issues in Wisconsin, one that connects to some of the most pressing life issues. He adds the package is a way to help kids and families, bolster the workforce and economy, and ensure communities continue to grow and thrive.



“It’s also about connecting the dots,” he says.



“When Wisconsinites have access to affordable housing, we can make sure our kids can focus on their studies and not where they’re going to sleep at night; we can make sure we can recruit and retain talented students and workers; we can make sure folks have a safe, reliable place to recover from substance use disorder, overcome mental health challenges, and reenter our communities.”



