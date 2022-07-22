Weekly Radio Addresses discuss retailers, infrastructure

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are focused on independent retailers and infrastructure spending. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Mary Felzkowski celebrates Independent Retailers Month.

The Irma Republican says July is the month to shop locally and celebrate those who have “have built their own brand and made their own way without the help of an already established company.”

“This pathway to success is hard and requires determination and persistence. This month, we take the time to appreciate the hard work of these businessmen and women in our communities,” she says.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220722gopaddress/

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Sen. Janet Bewley touts Gov. Tony Evers’ infrastructure spending to rehab roads and bridges.

The Mason Dem says Wisconsin’s roads that gave it a reputation as the “pothole state” have improved since the guv took office. She adds her GOP colleagues have refused to do what’s “necessary to keep our transportation infrastructure in good repair.”

“Bridges and roads across the state were crumbling, but the Republicans under former Governor Walker underfunded infrastructure and left our roads in worse and worse shape,” she says.

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220722demaddress/

