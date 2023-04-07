Weekly Radio Addresses discuss referendum results, affordable housing

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol comment on results from this week’s statewide referendums and affordable housing. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Rep. Cindi Duchow applauds the passing of three ballot questions on bail and welfare benefits by Wisconsin voters.



The Delafield Republican commended the choice of 80 percent of Wisconsinites to pass the advisory referendum requiring able-bodied childless adults to seek employment in order to receive public assistance. She also celebrated voter approval of two constitutional amendments that will change factors judges can consider in determining bail, saying it will help keep communities safe.



“Republicans in the Legislature will continue to fight for parents, public safety, and common sense ideas that work for all Wisconsinites,” she said.



— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers emphasizes his budget plans to ensure affordable housing options across the state.



Evers touted his recommendations to invest $200 million in renovating and restoring existing properties, as well as $150 million to the new Affordable Workforce Housing Program to build and maintain workforce housing throughout Wisconsin. Evers also said he plans to create more transparency in available safe housing for renters.



“Expanding access to safe, stable, and affordable housing is a key part of our work to support kids and families, strengthen our state’s workforce, and prepare our state for the 21st century,” Evers said. “We have to expand access to safe, affordable housing. And together we will.”



