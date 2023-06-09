Weekly Radio Addresses discuss Pride Month, tourism

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss Pride Month and tourism. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers celebrates June as Pride Month, calling LGBTQ Wisconsinites a critical part of the state and country.



The Plymouth native says as much as it’s time to celebrate the LGBTQ community, its people and its accomplishments, it’s also important to recognize continued challenges. Harmful anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation in Wisconsin and elsewhere remains, emboldening hate and violence, he adds.



“Now, I say all of that not to damper our Pride celebrations but to explain why raising the Pride Flag above the State Capitol each year and celebrating Pride Month is so important to me as governor,” he says.



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230608demaddress





— In this week’s Republican radio address, Rep. Alex Dallman touts the Joint Finance Committee’s move to spend $22 million to market Wisconsin tourism.



The Green Lake Republican argues the investment will help attract visitors and travelers alike, growing the multi-billion dollar tourism industry. He also talks about the JFC’s decision to create an Opportunity, Attraction, and Promotion Fund to attract more large events to venues across Wisconsin.



“Wisconsin has so much to offer and Legislative Republicans are making the investments to ensure that citizens from around the state, the Midwest, and beyond are exposed to our state’s recreational opportunities, natural resources, and culture,” he concludes.



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230608gopaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/