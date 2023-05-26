Weekly Radio Addresses discuss PFAS, roads

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are about PFAS and roads. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Eric Wimberger touts the Joint Finance Committee’s move to create a dedicated $125 million PFAS Fund in the state budget.



The Green Bay Joint Legislative Audit Committee co-chair blames the Department of Natural Resources for approving significant “forever chemical” contamination to farmlands and wells. He also blasts the DNR and Gov. Tony Evers for refusing to stop the practice.



“Despite my repeated attempts to convince the Evers administration to stop, the DNR continues to permit the spread of PFAS onto farms, and wells throughout the state are actively being irreversibly contaminated,” he says. “The Republican-led Joint Finance Committee is fighting back over the DNR’s mismanagement by setting up this fund.”



He adds the fund would be the only “dedicated PFAS-centered state appropriation to address emerging needs.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230526gopaddress



— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers touts his proposed investment in fixing Wisconsin’s roads and infrastructure.



The governor talks about his Pothole Patrol tour to fix key infrastructure such as roads and bridges. He says his administration so far has improved more than 5,000 miles of roads and almost 1,600 bridges.



“And I’ve repaired some of those potholes myself, by the way,” he says. “This week, I’ve been out on “Pothole Patrol,” fixing the darn roads my darn self!”



He also argues the record nearly $7 billion state surplus is plenty to fund his budget proposal to spend more than ever on direct funding to local governments for road, bridge and other infrastructure improvements.



“Safe, reliable infrastructure is critical to the success of Wisconsin’s economy and workforce, and ensuring these connections for local communities is essential to keeping the state moving forward,” he says.



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230526demaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/