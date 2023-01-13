Weekly Radio Addresses discuss new session

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are discussing the new terms getting underway this month. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez highlights her inauguration and health care background.



The Waukesha County native touts her nursing career and farming heritage. She also says she wants to increase school funding, address gun violence, provide every Wisconsinite clean drinking water and more.



She adds she “could not be prouder or more humbled to be a part of building that future as your lieutenant governor.”



“I ran for the State Assembly and then to be your lieutenant governor because issues like these were heavy on my mind–as a mother, as a small business owner, as a healthcare provider, and as a Wisconsinite.” she says. “We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, but I promised to always answer the call–and I meant it.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230112demaddress



— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Rob Hutton says the Republican Party’s focus will remain on taxpayers and families.



The Brookfield Republican says the state’s record projected $6.9 billion surplus provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to provide tax relief. He also says he looks forward to helping push that as chair of Senate Universities and Revenue Committee.



He also says there is an “opportunity to make responsible, targeted investments and reforms to ensure government works better for the people it’s meant to serve.”



“We will make Wisconsin the most competitive state in the region to live, work, raise a family, and run a business. We’ll make our communities safer. We’ll make sure the next generation has the same opportunities we did,” he adds. “Wisconsin families, workers and entrepreneurs are the backbone of our state and the keys to its prosperity.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230112gopaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/