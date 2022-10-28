Weekly Radio Addresses discuss inflation, voting

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol the parties are talking about inflation and voting. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Kathy Bernier attacks Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed tax increases in his last budget, saying inflation is already costing Americans too much.

The Chippewa Falls senator explained food costs, rent, electricity and health care costs have risen. She criticized Evers for saying the economy in Wisconsin is the best it’s ever been.

“Senate Republicans are aware of these harsh inflation numbers,” she says. “That’s why we stood strong against unaffordable tax increases and why we stand firmly opposed to measures that would make this out-of-control inflation worse.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/221027weeklygopaddress

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Sen. Kelda Roys discusses the importance of voting in Wisconsin’s upcoming midterm elections.

The Madison Democrat mentioned with early voting having started this week, it’s integral for Wisconsinites to register to vote and follow through with voting early or on Nov. 8. She says Democrats have worked hard to defend every Wisconsin citizen’s right to vote.

“We believe that elected officials need to respect the outcome of elections, and that policy decisions should reflect what people want – whether decriminalizing marijuana, funding public schools, or restoring abortion rights,” she says. “This election will determine the future of our state and we all need to make our voices heard.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/221027weeklydemaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/