Weekly Radio Addresses discuss inflation, state budget

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol touch on inflation and the state budget. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Rep. Pat Snyder expresses Wisconsin Republicans’ desire to lower inflation levels during the upcoming holiday season.



The Schofield Republican discussed how rising inflation is straining family budgets during the holidays. He said this is why Republicans worked to increase the number of truck drivers, provide workforce training and provide incentives for companies to invest in Wisconsin’s workforce.



“With inflation up 7 percent over the year it is now more important than ever to keep state spending at reasonable and responsible levels,” he said. “That is why this coming budget we will remain committed to using the $6 billion budget surplus to lower taxes so that more of your hard-earned money remains yours.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/221216weeklygopaddress



— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Sen. LaTonya Johnson encourages Wisconsinites to participate in Gov. Tony Evers’ listening session on the State budget.



The Milwaukee senator explained how after entering 2023 with a projected surplus of $6.6 billion under Evers, the state government can provide a tax rebate to residents while making community investments.



She encouraged people to attend Evers’ budget listening sessions to share what they want to see in the next state budget.



“I encourage each and every one of you to participate in these listening sessions now and into the new year to make your voice heard,” she urged. “As a member of the Joint Finance Committee, I will work diligently to lift up your voice in the Legislature and advocate for a budget that reflects the values of our state.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/221216weeklydemaddress



Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/