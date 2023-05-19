Weekly Radio Addresses discuss high speed internet, attorney shortages

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are about high speed internet and addressing a criminal attorney shortage. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Dem radio address, Gov. Tony Evers heralds his proposed investment in expanding high speed internet access and affordability.



The lifelong educator says the $750 million he proposed in the budget for Wisconsin’s Broadband Expansion Grant Program would be a historic investment in broadband. He argues a lack of access to affordable broadband hinders economic growth, communities, kids and families.



“We have a historic $7 billion surplus and with it, a historic opportunity to invest in needs that have long been neglected,” he says. “So, I hope the Legislature will join me in taking this historic opportunity to close the divide, invest in our communities, and to keep our economic momentum strong.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230518demaddress



— In this week’s Republican radio address, state Sen. Eric Wimberger touts a bill to boost prosecutor and public defender wages as a way to address the attorney shortage.



The Green Bay Joint Finance Committee member argues the starting wage bump and pay progression increases will help clear case backlogs. He also says the measure will incentivize more experienced attorneys to become public defenders and prosecutors, improving the criminal justice as a whole.



“​​The result will be great for our community, victims, constitutional rights, and justice,” he says. “The proposals are bipartisan, and I hope my colleagues on both sides of the aisle will support them when we vote on the complete budget in the coming months.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230519gopaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/