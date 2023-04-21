Weekly Radio Addresses discuss gas-powered machinery, environmental concerns

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol are about a bill to prohibit local bans on gas-powered vehicles and equipment and how the state budget addresses environmental concerns. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Rep. Ellen Schutt praises Assembly bills that would prohibit local bans on gas-powered vehicles and equipment.



The Clinton Republican warns banning gas-powered machinery would seriously hurt Wisconsin farmers’ production, as well as substantially increasing the price of commodities for consumers.



She argues Assembly Bills 141 and 142 would ensure the responsibility to switch to electric-powered machinery and vehicles would remain in the hands of the people, where she believes it belongs.



“These bills simply protect consumer choice and those businesses across our wonderful state that manufacture and sell gas-powered vehicles and devices,” she says. “The government at any level should not dictate what kind of vehicle or product we buy based on the energy source. These bills make sure that can’t happen.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230421gopaddress



— In advance of Earth Day, Gov. Tony Evers in this week’s Democratic radio address emphasizes how his budget would help manage Wisconsin’s environmental concerns.



Evers highlights his administration’s past efforts to end the climate crisis. And he explained how future initiatives would expand on that through implementing a clean energy plan, conserving and protecting state forests, protecting water quality and other environmental efforts.



He says the actions will build industry and the workforce by investing in environmentally focused job training.



“These efforts will help us not only improve the health and wellness of our families and our state today but build a sustainable, clean economy for the future,” Evers says. “So, as we celebrate Earth Day this weekend, let’s keep working to build the future we’ve promised our kids and that we want to see for our state.”



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/weeklydemadress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/