Weekly Radio Addresses discuss funding for EMS, RNC coming to Milwaukee

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss grants for EMS and the RNC coming to Milwaukee. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Sen. Janis Ringhand touts Gov. Tony Evers awarding $32 million in grants for emergency medical services.

The Evansville Dem says she’s excited to see the money go toward EMS because they are lacking resources in many rural areas across the state. She adds local governments largely depend on shared revenue funding for those resources.

Ringhand also says people “should not be put in danger because the Republicans who control the Legislature sit on billion dollar surpluses while local governments struggle.”

“That’s why we were excited to see Governor Evers’ announcement that $32 million in emergency medical services Flex Grants have been awarded to EMS providers in nearly every county across the state,” she says. “Democrats know that Wisconsinites deserve timely access to EMS regardless of where they live, and are proud to work with the governor to help make you safer.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220922demaddress

— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Dale Kooyenga commends the Milwaukee City Council and Dem Mayor Cavalier Johnson for hosting the RNC.

The Brookfield Republican touts the fact that the Republican National Committee chose Milwaukee over other cities, calling it “a show of bipartisanship.”

Kooyenga also praises Johnson for hosting the convention, which he says “gives Milwaukee a prime opportunity to showcase why it is a world-class city and why Milwaukee should be a destination for conventions and other large-scale events that bring in people and tourists from all over the country.”

“It is estimated the convention could bring in as much as $200 million to the city and surrounding areas,” he says. “I want to commend the city council, the mayor and all involved for putting politics aside to bring the convention to Milwaukee to showcase all the city has to offer.”

Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2022/220922gopaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/