Weekly Radio Addresses discuss family leave, cash bail

This week’s Weekly Radio Addresses from Wisconsin’s Capitol discuss paid family and medical leave and cash bail constitutional amendment questions. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— In this week’s Democratic radio address, Gov. Tony Evers touts his plan to create a statewide paid family and medical leave program.



He says the time after a baby is born is critical for parents and their children’s development, and he wants to give them 12 weeks.



“And new parents aren’t the only ones who can benefit from a paid family leave program that truly meets the needs of our workforce,” he adds.



He also wants to expand eligibility for paid family leave to others who are unpredictably taken out of the workforce to care for a sick loved one or deal with other unforeseen issues.



“We should be able to work together on policies that have broad, bipartisan support, especially if it helps bolster our workforce and do what’s best for our kids,” he finishes.



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230317demaddress



— In this week’s Republican radio address, Sen. Van Wanggaard says the two cash bail constitutional amendment questions on the April 4 ballot are an “opportunity to restore integrity to the bail system in Wisconsin.”



He says current law only allows judges to consider bail sufficient to ensure a defendant’s return to trial.



“Criminal history, public safety, the seriousness of the crime – everything you’d want a judge to look at, everything you think they look at, everything other states look at – can’t even be considered in Wisconsin,” Wanggaard says.



The former Racine police officer explains one questions ask whether judges should consider serious harm while setting bail, while another asks if judges should consider the totality of circumstances while doing so.



He says they present “your opportunity to restore integrity to the bail system in Wisconsin, along with adding accountability to the process.”



“But you can only do it if you vote. Early voting starts Tuesday, and the election is on April 4th. Make sure your voice is heard,” the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee chair says.



Listen to the address:

https://www.wispolitics.com/2023/230317gopaddress

Find the archive of weekly addresses, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, by going to: https://www.wi-broadcasters.org/for-the-public/weekly-addresses-archive/